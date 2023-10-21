The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Torey Krug find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Krug 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 63 games last season, Krug scored -- but just one goal each time.

He posted four goals (plus 10 assists) on the power play.

He took 1.8 shots per game, sinking 5.6% of them.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

