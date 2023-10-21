The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) and the Houston Cougars (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Texas has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 13th-best in total offense (486.5 yards per game) and 25th-best in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game). Houston is posting 29.7 points per game on offense this season (63rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 31.3 points per game (107th-ranked) on defense.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas vs. Houston Key Statistics

Texas Houston 486.5 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (81st) 323.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.2 (86th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.2 (94th) 300.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (33rd) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,704 yards (284 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 725 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 121 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 45 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy's 453 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has totaled 34 receptions and three touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 354 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 14 receptions for 291 yards, an average of 48.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 1,600 yards on 144-of-218 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 197 rushing yards (32.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Parker Jenkins has run the ball 47 times for 242 yards, with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has racked up 206 yards on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has hauled in 549 receiving yards on 36 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 347-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 38 targets.

Matthew Golden's 46 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

