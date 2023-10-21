The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) face a fellow OVC opponent when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Tucker Stadium.

Tennessee Tech has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 12 points per contest. The defense ranks 58th in the FCS (26.3 points allowed per game). Southeast Missouri State has sputtering defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 474.7 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, compiling 389.3 total yards per contest (36th-ranked).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Tennessee Tech 389.3 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.8 (98th) 474.7 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (30th) 118.8 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.5 (73rd) 270.5 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.3 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 1,608 yards on 152-of-236 passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 85 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 98 times for 504 yards (84 per game) with six touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 165 yards.

Damoriea Vick's 459 receiving yards (76.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 45 catches on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Ryan Flournoy has put up a 372-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 31 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard has racked up 176 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has racked up 424 yards (70.7 ypg) on 48-of-83 passing with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Justin Pegues has racked up 342 yards on 67 carries while finding paydirt two times. He's also caught 13 passes for 109 yards (18.2 per game).

This season, Marcus Knight has carried the ball 54 times for 256 yards (42.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brad Clark's 288 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has registered 22 catches.

Jalal Dean has caught nine passes for 175 yards (29.2 yards per game) this year.

Metrius Fleming has a total of 138 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee Tech or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.