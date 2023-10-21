The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks should win their matchup against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 2:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-22.0) 48.0 Southeast Missouri State 35, Tennessee Tech 13

Week 8 OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Redhawks have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five of Golden Eagles games last season hit the over.

Redhawks vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 12.0 26.3 12.0 13.5 12.0 32.8 Southeast Missouri State 29.3 30.8 35.0 20.3 23.7 41.3

