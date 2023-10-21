How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 21
Today's Serie A slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona.
You can find info on how to watch today's Serie A action right here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Hellas Verona vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli journeys to take on Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-165)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+425)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch Torino FC vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan journeys to take on Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-150)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+400)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Sassuolo vs Lazio
Lazio makes the trip to take on Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Lazio (+145)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+160)
- Draw: (+255)
