Should you wager on Robert Thomas to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33 if he scores a goal)

Thomas 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Thomas scored in 17 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Thomas tallied five goals and 17 assists on the power play.
  • He took 1.3 shots per game, sinking 17.0% of them.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
  • The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

