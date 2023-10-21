Missouri vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) are 7-point favorites at home versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Each squad features a dynamic pass game, with the Tigers 18th in passing yards per game, and the Gamecocks 13th. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. South Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Missouri vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-7)
|59.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-6.5)
|60.5
|-265
|+215
Missouri vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Missouri has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- South Carolina is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
