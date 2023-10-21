The Missouri State Bears (2-4) and the Murray State Racers (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in a clash of MVFC foes.

Missouri State ranks 28th in scoring offense (30.8 points per game) and 83rd in scoring defense (29.7 points allowed per game) this season. Murray State ranks 21st-worst in points per game (16.3), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 103rd in the FCS with 32.3 points ceded per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Missouri State vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Missouri State Murray State 418.2 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.8 (107th) 423.7 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.2 (106th) 118.5 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.8 (76th) 299.7 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (99th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has racked up 1,018 yards (169.7 ypg) on 66-of-105 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 77 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 25 carries.

Jacardia Wright has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 405 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on seven catches for 98 yards (16.3 per game).

Jayden Becks has carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards (14 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's team-high 463 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 47 targets) with two touchdowns.

Terique Owens has caught 18 passes for 345 yards (57.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jmariyae Robinson has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 22 catches for 234 yards, an average of 39 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has thrown for 837 yards on 73-of-132 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 103 yards.

Cortezz Jones is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 304 yards, or 50.7 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Jones has also chipped in with eight catches for 99 yards.

Cole Rusk has totaled 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 212 (35.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has two touchdowns.

Michael Fox has put up a 161-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 10 targets.

Taylor Shields' 10 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 143 yards (23.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri State or Murray State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.