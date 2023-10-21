Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Missouri Tigers is a game to watch for fans of Missouri college football on a Week 8 slate that includes plenty of exciting contests.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Tucker Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.