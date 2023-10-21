Should you bet on Kasperi Kapanen to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 66 games last season, Kapanen scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored three goals while picking up three assists.

He took 1.5 shots per game, sinking 12.9% of them.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

