The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) in conference play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. A 59.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by averaging 456.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 68th (373.7 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored TCU ranks 40th in the FBS (33.1 points per game), and it is 37th on defense (20.4 points allowed per game).

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas State vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -6.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Kansas State Recent Performance

With 447.7 yards of total offense per game (-14-worst) and 433.0 yards allowed per game on defense (25th-worst) over the last three contests, the Wildcats have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Over the Wildcats' last three games, they rank 52nd in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and -12-worst in scoring defense (27.0 points per game allowed).

Over the previous three games, Kansas State ranks -45-worst in passing offense (190.0 passing yards per game) and -72-worst in passing defense (266.7 passing yards per game allowed).

From an offensive standpoint, the Wildcats have been a top-25 rushing unit over the previous three games with 257.7 rushing yards per game (13th-best). They haven't played as well on defense, with 166.3 rushing yards allowed per game (-31-worst) over that stretch.

Over their past three contests, the Wildcats have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Kansas State's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1.

Kansas State games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (66.7%).

Kansas State has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

Kansas State has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,310 yards (218.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 227 rushing yards on 41 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 541 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 140 yards (23.3 per game).

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 61 times for 345 yards (57.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's team-high 358 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 41 targets) with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 323 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jadon Jackson has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 15 grabs for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Khalid Duke paces the team with 5.0 sacks, and also has 6.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Austin Moore is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 39 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and one sack.

Kobe Savage has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

