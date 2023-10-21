The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State owns the 67th-ranked defense this year (373.7 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 456 yards per game. TCU's offense has been excelling, putting up 488.4 total yards per contest (11th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 50th by allowing 349.9 total yards per game.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. TCU Key Statistics

Kansas State TCU 456 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.4 (5th) 373.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (80th) 214.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (37th) 241.7 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (19th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,310 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 227 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 41 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 541 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 140 yards (23.3 per game).

Treshaun Ward has piled up 345 yards on 61 attempts, scoring two times.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 26 receptions for 358 yards (59.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 323 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jadon Jackson has racked up 15 receptions for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 134 times for 751 yards (107.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson's 399 receiving yards (57 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 39 targets with two touchdowns.

Warren Thompson has put together a 232-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 22 targets.

Savion Williams has racked up 213 reciving yards (30.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

