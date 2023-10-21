The Kansas State Wildcats should win their matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kansas State vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Kansas State 32, TCU 25

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 4-2-0.

In games this season when favored by 6 points or more, Kansas State are 3-1 against the spread.

There have been four Wildcats games (out of six) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 6.7 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Horned Frogs based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

In theHorned Frogs' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average total in TCU games this season is 1.7 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.2 20.7 43.7 14.7 28.7 26.7 TCU 33.1 20.4 36.4 20.6 25.0 20.0

