Jordan Kyrou will be among those on the ice Saturday when his St. Louis Blues play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Kyrou's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrou Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Kyrou averaged 17:20 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -38.

In 28 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and seven of those games included multiple goals.

Kyrou had an assist in 30 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

Kyrou's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.