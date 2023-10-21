Jakub Vrana will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Saturday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Vrana are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jakub Vrana vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vrana Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Vrana averaged 10:06 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +3.

In nine of 25 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Vrana had an assist in five games last season through 25 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

He has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vrana going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vrana Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.