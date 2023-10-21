Diana Shnaider (No. 72 ranking) will take on Marie Bouzkova (No. 29) in the semifinals of the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 on Saturday, October 21.

In this Semifinal matchup against Shnaider (+180), Bouzkova is favored to win with -250 odds.

Diana Shnaider vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Diana Shnaider vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Marie Bouzkova +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +550 Odds to Win Tournament - 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Diana Shnaider vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Shnaider defeated Nao Hibino 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Bouzkova is coming off a 6-0, 6-4 win over No. 76-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In her 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shnaider has played an average of 20.7 games.

Shnaider has played 22 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.8 games per match.

In her 46 matches in the past year across all court types, Bouzkova is averaging 20.5 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

Bouzkova has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Shnaider and Bouzkova have not met on the court.

