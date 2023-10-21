The St. Louis Blues, Brayden Schenn among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Schenn in that upcoming Blues-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Schenn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Schenn's plus-minus last season was -27, in 18:25 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 18 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Schenn had an assist in 37 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schenn Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

