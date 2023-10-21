Can we count on Brandon Saad lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Saad 2022-23 stats and insights

Saad scored in 18 of 71 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

On the power play, he scored two goals while picking up two assists.

Saad averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

