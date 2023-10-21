Blues vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Penguins were defeated by the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Blues vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-160)
|Blues (+135)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues secured an upset victory in six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games they played as an underdog last season.
- St. Louis had seven games last season as an underdog by +135 or longer, and went 2-5.
- Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Blues have a 42.6% chance to win.
- For St. Louis last season, 49 games finished with more goals than Saturday's over/under of 6.5.
Blues vs Penguins Additional Info
Blues vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|261 (16th)
|Goals
|260 (17th)
|263 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|298 (27th)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (22nd)
|55 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|60 (24th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- St. Louis allowed 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the league.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
- St. Louis had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) ranked them 22nd in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, St. Louis had seven.
- The 72.35% penalty-kill percentage of the Blues was 30th in the league.
- The Blues won 48.5% of faceoffs, 24th in the NHL.
- St. Louis' 11.1% shooting percentage was third in the league.
- The Blues shut out their opponents four times.
