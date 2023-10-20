AAC foes will do battle when the SMU Mustangs (4-2) battle the Temple Owls (2-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is SMU vs. Temple?

  • Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: SMU 40, Temple 13
  • SMU has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Mustangs have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • Temple has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Owls have played as an underdog of +950 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: SMU (-23.5)
  • So far this year SMU has two victories against the spread.
  • Temple is winless against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (55)
  • No SMU game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Friday's over/under of 55 points.
  • In the Temple's seven games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's over/under of 55.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 55.2 points per game, 0.2 points more than the total of 55 for this game.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 60 59.5 60.3
Implied Total AVG 38.2 41 36.3
ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Temple

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.7 52.5 60.5
Implied Total AVG 34 34.3 33.5
ATS Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

