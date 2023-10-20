Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Monroe County, Missouri this week.
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Monroe County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Monroe City High School at Clark County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Kahoka, MO
- Conference: Clarence Cannon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
