If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jackson County, Missouri, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Other Games in Missouri This Week

Jackson County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Windsor High School at Lone Jack High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Lone Jack, MO

Lone Jack, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Platte County High School at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St Michael the Archangel Catholic at University Academy Charter