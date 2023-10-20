Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County, Missouri has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Franklin County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Dupo High School at St. Francis Borgia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Washington, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pacific High School at St. James High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: St James, MO
- Conference: Four Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
