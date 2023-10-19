The St. Louis Blues, with Torey Krug, take the ice Thursday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Krug's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Torey Krug vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Krug Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 63 games last season, Krug had a plus-minus rating of -26, and averaged 16:58 on the ice.

He had a goal in seven games last season through 63 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 20 of 63 games last season, Krug had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

Krug's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Krug has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Krug Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

