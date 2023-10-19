The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas included, will meet the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Thomas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robert Thomas vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Thomas averaged 17:13 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -8.

In 17 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 37 of 73 games last season, Thomas had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 65.4% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thomas has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thomas Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.