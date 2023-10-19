Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Hayes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Hayes averaged 17:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -22.

He had a goal in 14 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hayes had an assist in 28 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.