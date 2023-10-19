The St. Louis Blues, Jakub Vrana included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Vrana in the Blues-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jakub Vrana vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Vrana Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Vrana averaged 10:06 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +3.

In nine of 25 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Vrana had an assist in five of 25 games last season, but no games with more than one assist.

Vrana's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Vrana has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vrana Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.