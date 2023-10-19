The St. Louis Blues (off a win in their most recent game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a loss) will meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

You can watch ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS to see the Coyotes attempt to defeat the Blues.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.

The Blues ranked 17th in the league last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

The 46 power-play goals the Blues put up last season (on 238 power-play chances) ranked 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues had the league's 22nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.33%).

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes allowed 3.6 goals per game (295 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes scored on 18.91% of their power plays, No. 24 in the NHL.

Coyotes Key Players