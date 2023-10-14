The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) take on a fellow SEC foe when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (20th-best with 36.2 points per game) and scoring defense (23rd-best with 17.8 points allowed per game) this year. Texas A&M ranks 49th in the FBS with 420.5 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 10th-best by surrendering only 268.8 total yards per game.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Tennessee Texas A&M 466.2 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.5 (43rd) 308.2 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.8 (14th) 231.2 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (78th) 235 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.7 (34th) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,164 passing yards for Tennessee, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 139 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 61 times for 435 yards (87 per game), scoring one time.

Jabari Small has piled up 317 yards on 53 carries, scoring two times.

Squirrel White has hauled in 26 receptions for 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Ramel Keyton has caught 14 passes while averaging 46 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Bru McCoy has racked up 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 43.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman leads Texas A&M with 979 yards on 82-of-119 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 63 rushing yards (10.5 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Le'Veon Moss has rushed 62 times for 325 yards, with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has run for 287 yards across 53 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith paces his team with 431 receiving yards on 26 receptions.

Evan Stewart has caught 27 passes and compiled 403 receiving yards (67.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jake Johnson has racked up 156 reciving yards (26 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

