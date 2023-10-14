The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

TCU is totaling 31.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 53rd in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 46th, surrendering 22 points per contest. BYU ranks 57th in the FBS with 31 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 48th with 22.4 points ceded per game on defense.

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. BYU Key Statistics

TCU BYU 472.5 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.6 (125th) 367.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.8 (31st) 192.2 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.8 (132nd) 280.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.8 (50th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 249 yards (41.5 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has racked up 690 yards on 121 carries while finding paydirt two times.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 21 receptions for 295 yards (49.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has caught 14 passes for 194 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 18 receptions for 156 yards, an average of 26 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,240 yards on 98-of-165 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 289 yards, or 57.8 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Deion Smith has piled up 18 carries and totaled 30 yards with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts' 358 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 receptions on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has racked up 274 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Darius Lassiter's 29 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

