According to our computer projections, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will defeat the Eastern Illinois Panthers when the two teams match up at Houck Field on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-6.5) 51.3 Southeast Missouri State 29, Eastern Illinois 22

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have won once against the spread this year.

One of the Redhawks' three games this season has gone over the point total.

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered four times in 11 games with a spread last year.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.

Redhawks vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southeast Missouri State 28.2 31.4 35 16.5 23.7 41.3 Eastern Illinois 22.2 19.5 24 23 20.3 16

