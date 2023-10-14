In the game between the Missouri State Bears and Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bears to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-22.0) 61.4 Missouri State 42, Western Illinois 20

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

The Bears have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks went 4-6-1 ATS last season.

Leathernecks games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Bears vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 21.2 44.2 29.0 38.5 16.0 48.0 Missouri State 27.4 34.2 34.5 26.0 22.7 39.7

