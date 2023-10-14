Our projection model predicts the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kroger Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50.5) Kentucky 31, Missouri 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 SEC Predictions

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kentucky vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Tigers have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Tigers have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

When they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Tigers are 1-1 against the spread.

Four of the Tigers' five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

The average over/under for Missouri games this year is 2.6 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

The Wildcats have covered the spread four times in six games.

In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Kentucky are 3-1 against the spread.

The Wildcats have seen four of its six games go over the point total.

Kentucky games this season have posted an average total of 50.2, which is 0.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 33 21.2 35 12 29 39.5 Missouri 33.2 25.5 31.8 26.3 38 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.