SEC rivals will battle when the No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) meet the Auburn Tigers (3-2). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is LSU vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 26

LSU 35, Auburn 26 LSU has gone 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

The LSU Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Auburn has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Auburn Tigers have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the LSU Tigers' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+10.5)



Auburn (+10.5) LSU has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The LSU Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2023 Auburn has two wins against the spread.

The Auburn Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) This season, four of LSU's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Auburn this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The total for the game of 60.5 is 13.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (44.8 points per game) and Auburn (29.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.4 55.5 60.4 Implied Total AVG 33.6 37 32.8 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 52.5 53.3 Implied Total AVG 36.8 41 30.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.