The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) and the Lindenwood Lions (3-3) meet at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Charleston Southern ranks 15th-worst in scoring offense (14.2 points per game) and 17th-worst in scoring defense (35.6 points per game allowed) this season. In terms of points scored Lindenwood ranks 37th in the FCS (29.5 points per game), and it is 96th on defense (32.3 points allowed per contest).

Below in this article, we give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lindenwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Lindenwood vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Lindenwood Charleston Southern 393 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (127th) 399.5 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.8 (107th) 180.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.8 (120th) 212.7 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.2 (125th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger leads Lindenwood with 1,086 yards on 80-of-146 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 148 rushing yards (24.7 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Robert Giaimo is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 440 yards, or 73.3 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Giaimo has also chipped in with 15 catches for 102 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Justin Williams has rushed for 220 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 456 (76 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has six touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has put together a 191-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught nine passes on six targets.

Chase Lanckriet has racked up 179 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has compiled 269 yards (53.8 ypg) on 26-of-55 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TJ Ruff has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 247 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

JD Moore has collected 150 yards on 38 carries, scoring one time.

Noah Jennings' team-leading 108 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of nine targets).

Tyree Taylor has caught five passes for 82 yards (16.4 yards per game) this year.

William Kakavitsas has been the target of eight passes and compiled seven receptions for 77 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Charleston Southern or Lindenwood gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.