The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3) 58.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-3.5) 58.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Oklahoma State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.