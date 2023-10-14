Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3)
|58.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3.5)
|58.5
|-156
|+130
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Kansas has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jayhawks have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Oklahoma State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
