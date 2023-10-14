The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kansas is putting up 433.7 yards per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and rank 68th on the other side of the ball, yielding 369.8 yards allowed per game. Oklahoma State is accumulating 23.4 points per game on offense this season (100th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23.2 points per contest (56th-ranked) on defense.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas Oklahoma State 433.7 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (118th) 369.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (34th) 232.3 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (96th) 201.3 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has recorded 705 yards (117.5 ypg) on 56-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 77 times for 593 yards (98.8 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 14 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 413 yards (68.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 20 catches for 256 yards (42.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Luke Grimm has caught 16 passes while averaging 36.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has compiled 12 grabs for 173 yards, an average of 28.8 yards per game.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has recored 748 passing yards, or 149.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.3% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Ollie Gordon has run for 366 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Jaden Nixon has piled up 25 carries and totaled 112 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 113 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has hauled in 287 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

De'Zhaun Stribling has totaled 207 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Brennan Presley has racked up 129 reciving yards (25.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or Oklahoma State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.