Big 12 play features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Red Raiders favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-1.5) 56.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-1.5) 56.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Kansas State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big 12 +900 Bet $100 to win $900

