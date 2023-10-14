The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is totaling 398.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 64th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 69th, allowing 370 yards per contest. Kansas State's defense ranks 40th in the FBS with 20.6 points surrendered per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 23rd-best by posting 35.8 points per contest.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Lubbock, Texas

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Kansas State Texas Tech 460.2 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.3 (53rd) 352.4 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (78th) 202.8 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (43rd) 257.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.5 (83rd) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 4 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,224 yards (244.8 yards per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 227 yards with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 82 times for 488 yards (97.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 135 yards.

Treshaun Ward has run for 227 yards across 46 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott paces his squad with 286 receiving yards on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has recorded 276 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Jadon Jackson's 14 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 181 yards (36.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 149 yards (24.8 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 688 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Myles Price's leads his squad with 271 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 38 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has put up a 252-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 46 targets.

Xavier White's 16 catches have turned into 187 yards.

