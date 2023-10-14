The Texas Tech Red Raiders should win their matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-1.5) Toss Up (58.5) Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas Tech vs. Kansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total.

The average total for Kansas State games this year is 6.8 less points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 54.5% chance to win.

The Red Raiders have won twice against the spread this year.

Texas Tech is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Two Red Raiders games (out of five) have hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 1.4 more than the average point total for Texas Tech games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.2 23.0 40.0 23.0 28.3 23.0 Kansas State 35.8 20.6 43.7 14.7 24.0 29.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.