The James Madison Dukes (5-0) host a Sun Belt battle against the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison is totaling 33.2 points per game on offense (39th in the FBS), and ranks 50th defensively with 22.6 points allowed per game. Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS with 35 points per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 20.2 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia Southern 402 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.6 (55th) 349.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (32nd) 160.4 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.6 (93rd) 241.6 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (9th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recorded 1,173 yards (234.6 ypg) on 80-of-124 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 108 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has racked up 365 yards on 73 carries. He's also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 373 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 33 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put together a 280-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 22 targets.

Zach Horton has compiled six receptions for 143 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 1,611 yards on 69.7% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, OJ Arnold, has carried the ball 36 times for 269 yards (53.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jalen White has racked up 261 yards (on 45 carries) with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has racked up 414 receiving yards on 39 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 36 passes and compiled 371 receiving yards (74.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb's 21 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 221 yards (44.2 ypg).

