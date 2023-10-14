The St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) host the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Blues were defeated by the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Blues vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-115) Kraken (-105) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues were victorious in seven of their nine games (77.8%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.

St. Louis put up a 7-2 win-loss record last season in games it played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Blues have a 53.5% chance to win.

Last season, 49 of St. Louis' games went over Saturday's total of 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Kraken Additional Info

Blues vs. Kraken Rankings

Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 260 (17th) Goals 289 (4th) 298 (27th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 46 (22nd) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 60 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues ranked 17th in the NHL last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).

St. Louis was 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

The 46 power-play goals St. Louis put up last season ranked 22nd in the NHL (on 238 chances).

The Blues' 19.33% power-play conversion rate was 22nd in the league.

St. Louis scored seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL squads).

The Blues' 72.35% penalty-kill success rate ranked 30th in the league.

The Blues had the 24th-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 48.5%.

St. Louis had an 11.1% shooting percentage, which ranked third in the league.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

