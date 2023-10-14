The St. Louis Blues' (0-0-1) injury report has two players listed heading into a Saturday, October 14 matchup with the Seattle Kraken (0-2) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Blues vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Blues ranked 17th in the league last season with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Defensively, St. Louis allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
  • Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)

  • With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the league's fourth-best offense.
  • Seattle allowed 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
  • Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

Blues vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blues (-110) Kraken (-110) 6.5

