Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Worth County, Missouri this week? We have the information below.
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Worth County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
King City High School at Worth County R-3 High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Grant City, MO
- Conference: Grand River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
