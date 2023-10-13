If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Oregon County, Missouri, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

Oregon County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Willow Springs High School at Thayer High School