Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Johnson County, Missouri and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Johnson County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Crest Ridge High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Windsor, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
