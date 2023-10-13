Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Franklin County, Missouri. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Franklin County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Sullivan High School at Owensville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Owensville, MO
- Conference: Four Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermann High School at Pacific High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pacific, MO
- Conference: Four Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at St. James High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: St James, MO
- Conference: Four Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
