Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In DeKalb County, Missouri, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Missouri This Week
DeKalb County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Osborn High School at Nodaway Valley Coop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Burlington Junction, MO
- Conference: Highway 275
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.