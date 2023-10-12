Travis Kelce did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 6. All of Kelce's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Kelce has been targeted 37 times, with season stats of 222 yards on 27 receptions (8.2 per catch) and three TDs.

Travis Kelce Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Kadarius Toney (FP/toe): 14 Rec; 83 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kelce 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 37 27 222 149 3 8.2

Kelce Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1

