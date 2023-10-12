Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the league, 263 per game.

Toney has 14 grabs for 83 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 19 times, and puts up 16.6 yards per contest.

Toney vs. the Broncos

Toney vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is conceding 263 yards per outing this year, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (2.6 per game). The Broncos' defense is 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Toney Receiving Insights

In three of five games this season, Toney has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Toney has received 10.1% of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has 83 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 125th in league play with 4.4 yards per target.

Toney does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

With two red zone targets, Toney has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

